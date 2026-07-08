Work begins on Rincón de la Victoria stretch of Malaga coastal path

Repair work to the bridge over the Totalán dry riverbed in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol has begun. The project ... will ensure the continuity of the accessible footpath between Malaga city and Rincón de la Victoria, as part of the Senda Litoral (coastal footpath), which is being funded by the provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, and will eventually connect the whole of the Costa del Sol.

Rincón de la Victoria's councillor for public work and general services, Sergio Díaz, explained that “this is a necessary project, as the bridge, which opened in 1908, requires work to ensure both its preservation and improved safety conditions for pedestrians”.

The project involves comprehensive repair work along the entire length of the bridge, which is around 67.5 metres long. Railings will also be installed on both sides and a new concrete surface will be laid.

Díaz explained that “the choice of protective measures is designed to maintain an open and unobstructed view of the landscape, allowing pedestrians to enjoy both the river bed and the seaside surroundings without compromising on the highest safety standards”.

The project also includes a system of decorative and functional lighting, comprising spotlights for the structure’s piers and LED strips recessed into the edges of the deck.

The work has a budget of 394,213 euros, including VAT, and a completion period of 16 weeks. It is funded entirely by the Diputación de Málaga and is being carried out by Proyectos Técnicos y Obras Civiles, S.A.