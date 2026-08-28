Rincón de la Victoria to allocate 250,000 euros to access and maintenance of sports facilities

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has put out to tender the provision of caretaker services, access, supervision and ... operational maintenance of municipal sports facilities, as well as of schools that have sports facilities for use outside school hours.

The service will be provided at venues such as the Rubén Ruzafa indoor sports hall, the Manuel Becerra rugby pitch, the sports facilities at the municipal swimming pool on Calle Malvaloca, the Rubén Ruzafa and Jaime Pimentel padel and multi-sports courts, the pickleball courts at Torre de Benagalbón and the tennis court on Calle Tee. It also includes the sports facilities at the Puerta de la Axarquía, Ben Al Jatib, Bezmiliana and Margarita Salas secondary schools, as well as those at eight primary schools in the town, always outside school hours.

Day-to-day operations

The councillor for sport, Antonio José Martín, said: “This service is essential for the day-to-day running of our sports facilities, as it ensures access control and support for users, the supervision of the facilities, and the reporting and monitoring of any incidents that may affect safety or the normal running of activities.”

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, highlighted importance of ensuring “an appropriate service of support, control and supervision to cater for the growing level of sporting activity in our municipality”.

“We have an extensive network of sports facilities that are used daily by clubs, schools, associations and local residents and we want all of them to offer the best possible standards of operation, safety and service,” he said.

Contract

The contract covers concierge and access control services, monitoring the condition of the facilities and, in certain centres, cleaning duties. The duties to be carried out include managing visitor numbers, assisting and providing information to users, monitoring doors, equipment and other parts of the facilities, providing logistical support to clubs and associations during events, and communicating and following up on any incidents.

Furthermore, a specific incident management system is established to enable the recording of every incident, specifying its severity, location, date, the person responsible and its progress until resolution. Serious incidents must be reported to the Sports APAL within a maximum of 24 hours, whilst those of a moderate nature must be reported within a maximum of 48 hours.

The service will have eight employees, who will carry out the concierge, general services and cleaning duties required to cover the various areas included in the contract. The successful tenderer must also appoint a person responsible for coordinating the service and ensure that staff receive the necessary training, including training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the use of defibrillators.

The base tender budget amounts to 249,680 euros, including VAT. The contract provides for a total of 13,916 hours of service per year, with a schedule tailored to the needs and opening hours of each facility.

Companies wishing to submit their bids may do so until 24 September and the call for applications can be viewed on the profile of the contracting authority on the council’s website.

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