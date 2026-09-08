Renowned German guitarist and composer to give concert in Axarquía

Jennie Rhodes 08/09/2026 a las 11:17h.

World-renowned German guitarist and composer André Krengel is giving a concert at Scirocco Centro Intercultural in Puente Don Manuel (Alcaucín) in the Axarquía area of Malaga province on Saturday 12 September.

Guitar Without Borders will be his only concert in Andalucía following a recent US and Canada tour. The owners of Scirroco said, "We are especially happy that it will take place here with us, in the intimate atmosphere of Scirroco".

Krengel is a winner of the Düsseldorf Culture Prize and the Creole World Music Award. He has toured throughout Europe as well as in the USA, Canada, India, Mexico and beyond, combining Latin, Gypsy jazz, flamenco, jazz, blues and pop through energetic, yet sensitive and poetic performances.

In India Krengel collaborated with renowned sarod maestro Pandit Ranajit Sengupta. Since 2019, Krengel has been a guest lecturer at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata. In 2024/25 he initiated the intercultural Piratas del Jazz project in Mexico.

His album Beneath the Words brings together around thirty musicians from different parts of the world, including legendary Spanish bassist Carles Benavent, reflecting the openness and international spirit at the heart of Krengel's work.

Advanced reservations include dinner. The event starts at 7.30pm at the Scirocco Centro Intercultural in Puente Don Manuel (Alcaucín). Reservations are advisable as seating is limited and can be made by calling 624 607 810. For further information visit the website.