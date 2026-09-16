Andalusian regional government forecasts 40,000-tonne mango harvest in Malaga worth 60 million euros

The mango harvest is entering its peak in the Axarquía area of Malaga province with with a forecast of 40,000 tonnes of production and ... an estimated value of 60 million euros for growers, according to figures released on Tuesday 15 September by the Andalusian regional government. The regional spokesperson for agriculture, fisheries, water and rural development, Laura Soto, presented the figures during a visit to Trops’ headquarters in Vélez-Málaga on Tuesday.

Soto toured the cooperative accompanied by the mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, where the regional spokesperson highlighted the significant role Trops now plays in the marketing of subtropical fruits and stated that the organisation currently accounts for 55 per cent of the mango market and 40 per cent of the avocado market in Spain.

However, the regional government estimates a reduction of around 30 per cent compared with the previous season, a decline that Soto puts into perspective by comparing the current season with the exceptional figures that the regional administration attributes to 2025. “We must bear in mind that the comparison is being made with the 2025 season, which saw record figures for mango production, with a total of 60,000 tonnes produced,” she pointed out.

The regional government forecasts 40,000 tonnes of mangoes worth 60 million, in a season that is now entering its peak weeks in Malaga

This figure should be treated with some caution, as sources within the sector itself have cited different figures when comparing harvests. In early September, the Spanish Tropical Fruit Association (AET) also put the current harvest at around 40,000 tonnes, having revised an initial estimate of 30,000 upwards and likewise used a figure of around 40,000 tonnes as a benchmark for the previous season.

Beyond volume, government bodies, farmers and retailers are once again highlighting quality as one of the key factors for the season. The AET had already highlighted that this year’s mangoes are reaching the market with "exceptional quality", while industry organisations have insisted throughout the summer on avoiding premature harvesting, which could compromise the consumer experience and damage the image of Spanish produce.

13,000 hectares

The province holds a virtually dominant position within Andalusian agriculture. According to figures provided by the regional government, Malaga has over 13,000 hectares of subtropical crops, with nearly 8,000 hectares of avocados, 54 per cent of the total area in Andalucía and more than 4,500 hectares of mangoes, equivalent to 90 per cent of the regional total. The area devoted to the latter crop has increased by 42 per cent over the last decade.

Trops is one of the main commercial drivers behind this production. The cooperative currently operates in 22 European markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands, and oversees the entire process from cultivation and harvesting through to packaging and distribution. Soto has described the organisation as an example of "more profitable, competitive and sustainable" agriculture and has highlighted its commitment to technology.

A visit to a Trops farm. (SUR)

During the visit, the delegate also toured the Trops Innovation Centre, an experimental farm where the cooperative works alongside the University of Malaga and the La Mayora Institute of Subtropical and Mediterranean Horticulture, which is part of the CSIC, based in Algarrobo. Its areas of research include new varieties, sensor technology, the application of artificial intelligence to irrigation and the development of resistant rootstocks.

Trops accounts for 55 per cent of the domestic mango market and exports to 22 countries, while strengthening its commitment to innovation and irrigation

Despite the increase in rainfall in recent months, water remains the sector’s key structural concern. Soto pointed out that the regional government estimates the investments made under the first drought decrees to expand the use of reclaimed water in the Axarquía at 43 million euros. The work has involved, among others, the wastewater treatment plants in Vélez-Málaga, Torrox, Algarrobo, Rincón de la Victoria and Peñón del Cuervo, and their connection to irrigated areas.

The regional government is adding to these projects the aid provided for the damage caused by the storms at the end of 2025 and the beginning of this year. The regional government puts the total aid granted to 200 farms in Malaga at 4.44 million euros, with a further 69 applications still under review that could bring the total to seven million.

With September and October being crucial months for marketing, the sector now faces the challenge of selling a larger quantity of fruit without compromising on quality or putting excessive pressure on prices, while also reinforcing the image of Spanish mangoes as a local, seasonal product.

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