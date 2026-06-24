Red Cross calls for young volunteers in the Axarquía

Eugenio Cabezas 24/06/2026 a las 16:08h.

The Spanish Red Cross (Cruz Roja) has launched a new recruitment campaign aimed at attracting young volunteers in the Axarquía area of Malaga province, with the aim of encouraging their participation in social and community projects.

The campaign seeks to introduce volunteering to young people as a means of active participation, learning and social engagement. The Red Cross aims to facilitate young people’s access to various programmes running in the Axarquía and to strengthen their role in building a more caring society.

Lourdes Piña, councillor for young people, highlighted during the presentation of the initiative the importance of connecting young people with their local community. She said that volunteering enables young people to develop a sense of social responsibility from an early age and to take part in activities that have a direct impact on the community.

Piña pointed out that volunteering “is an opportunity to grow, to learn outside the classroom and to play an active part in projects that improve the lives of many people”. The councillor encouraged young people from Vélez-Málaga and the rest of the Axarquía to find out about the opportunities offered by this campaign and to get involved in one of its areas of activity.

The initiative also benefits from the collaboration of the University of Malaga, which means that participation in these activities can be recognised through university credits. In this way, the experience of volunteering is also integrated into the academic sphere and offers an added incentive for university students in the region.

Ana Isabel Rincón, director of the Red Cross regional assembly in Vélez-Málaga, highlighted volunteering as a transformative experience, both personally and professionally. Rincón said that taking part in these projects enables people to develop useful skills while at the same time, helping those in vulnerable situations.

The Red Cross pointed out that volunteers get involved in various projects including supporting older people, social inclusion, educational support, raising awareness or promoting healthy lifestyles, amongst other areas. The aim is for every young person to find a role that suits their interests, background and availability.

The campaign will be promoted in schools, youth centres and on digital platforms, with the aim of reaching as many young people as possible in Vélez-Málaga and the Axarquía. Registration will be facilitated via a simple QR code system, to streamline contact with those interested.

Vélez-Málaga town hall has encouraged young people in the municipality to take part in this initiative, which strengthens collaboration between local authorities, social organisations and the university sector.

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