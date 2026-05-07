Public consultation period opens for Nerja cat colonies' Trap-Neuter-Return programme

Eugenio Cabezas 07/05/2026 a las 13:58h.

Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has given its initial approval to the municipal programme for the ethical management its cat colonies (Programa Municipal de Gestión Ética de las Poblaciones Felinas), “a fundamental tool for ensuring the welfare of cat colonies and promoting harmonious coexistence with the public”, in compliance with Law 7/2023 on the protection of animal rights and welfare.

“This programme establishes a comprehensive framework for action to manage cat colonies throughout the municipal area, incorporating measures for population control, healthcare, registration and identification of the animals, as well as initiatives to raise awareness and encourage public participation,” highlighted the councillor for health, Javier Rodríguez. He went on to explain that the document “reflects the outcome of a prior public consultation process” and "has received favourable reports from both technical and legal experts".

The programme focuses on the implementation of the so-called Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) method for the ethical management of cat colonies, alongside the creation of a municipal register, the mandatory identification of animals and comprehensive health monitoring. Furthermore, it regulates the role of carers, encourages public participation and provides for mediation and awareness-raising measures to improve coexistence.

Following its initial approval, the document will be subject to a 30-day public consultation period, during which it may be consulted in the Official Bulletin of the Province of Malaga (BOPMA) and on the town hall website, allowing for the submission of comments and suggestions.

With this initiative, Nerja town hall says it is "reinforcing its commitment to animal welfare, public health and community harmony, moving towards a responsible, ethical and sustainable model for managing cat populations".