Traditional Malaga rowing boat competition to raise awareness of cancer

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol is hosting the first two rowing regattas in May. The Liga Provincial de Chalanas (provincial ... league of chalanas) - chalanas are traditional rowing boats which were once used for fishing. The competition is taking place in the sea off La Cala del Moral and Torre de Benagalbón on 2 and 16 May.

On 2 May, the league's rowers will make their debut at 10am in the Gran Premio La Cala del Moral, while the second event on the calendar will be in Torre de Benagalbón on 16 May, also starting at 10am.

There will be races for each of the categories, from children to veterans, as well as the BSC category for women with cancer.

Tradition

The provincial rowing league consists of a total of five sections, three of which are taking place this in May and a further two will be held in September.

The aim of this competition, which is in its second year, is to protect, disseminate and give continuity to traditional rowing in traditional boats which were formerly used as fishing boats and which have gradually disappeared from the Costa del Sol.

Last's year's competition was won by Club Faro de Torre del Mar and the Club de Remo La Cala del Moral were runners up.