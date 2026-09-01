Prepare for 'surprising encounters' at Cómpeta international theatre festival

Jennie Rhodes 01/09/2026 a las 19:59h.

Cómpeta Connect international theatre group based in Cómpeta in the Axarquía area of Malaga province is holding its third Tinto de Verano garden theatre festival from Thursday 10 until Sunday 12 September.

The evening includes music and theatre in English, as well as tapas, drinks, paella and "surprising encounters", all included in the price of the ticket. Each performance starts at 7pm and will end at around 10pm.

The five actors performing are originally from South Africa, Norway, The Netherlands and the UK, demonstrating the wealth of nationalities that call Cómpeta home. There will be live music from Whiskey Riot.

Part of the poster. (SUR)

The group's director Paula Bangels said, "You will be guided through the landscape from one small performance to another. Along the way, there will be tapas and drinks to enjoy before the evening ends around the table with a delicious paella or fresh salad."

The venue is located near the Torrox road heading towards Cómpeta. For further information and to reserve tickets WhatsApp: 625 908 975.