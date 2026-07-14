Police dismantle migrant camp under Torrox bridge

Eugenio Cabezas 14/07/2026 a las 12:24h.

A joint operation involving the Guardia Civil, Local Police, Civil Protection volunteers and municipal services dismantled on Monday 13 July one of the makeshift camps that have sprung up in Torrox over recent weeks. The camp was located under the bridge over the River Güi, at the western end of El Morche and close to the municipal boundary with Vélez-Málaga.

Around ten men, most of whom are Algerian according to sources consulted by SUR, were sleeping at the site. The men left the camp peacefully and no arrests were made.

The camp consisted of mattresses, blankets, personal belongings and makeshift structures set up under the bridge. The location provided some protection from the sun and rain, but lacked water or sanitation.

This situation is linked to the continuation of the emergency arrangements put in place at the Urban Beach hotel in El Morche, which opened in October 2023 to accommodate migrants transferred from the Canary Islands and other territories facing high pressure from arrivals. In January 2024, a further 230 people were transferred there, where they received care and support from the Red Cross.

On 1 June, Mayor of Torrox Óscar Medina called on the central government to find a solution to the situation of people sleeping rough. The mayor called at the time for “decent living conditions and clarity” regarding the centre’s future and argued that the central government could not shift the entire burden of human and welfare support onto tourist towns like Torrox.

Around 1,600 people had passed through the centre since it opened, according to figures provided by the Red Cross. The organisation provides social support, Spanish language lessons and career guidance and has facilitated more than 160 job placements. However, some people leave the centre without secure accommodation, which is leading to some of the migrants sleeping rough in the area.