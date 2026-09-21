Periana receives 619,855 euros to improve the Las Mayoralas leisure area next to La Viñuela reservoir

Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Malaga, has awarded Periana town hall a grant of 619,855 euros to carry out improvements to the ... Las Mayoralas leisure area, situated in the vicinity of La Viñuela reservoir. The project aims to refurbish and develop this natural site to enhance its use as an outdoor leisure area for local residents and visitors.

The town hall has announced that the project aims to make Las Mayoralas a "safer and more sustainable" space, while also seeking to use the initiative to boost tourism and contribute to the town's economic activity. In the message posted by the town hall on its social media channels, the objective is summarised as an initiative to “showcase one of our natural environments and create a new space to enjoy in Periana”.

The provincial funding also sets a specific timeframe for the project to be completed. According to figures provided by Periana town hall, the work must be fully completed by 30 December 2027 at the latest.

The provincial funding will enable the redevelopment of Las Mayoralas and the creation of a leisure area next to the reservoir before the end of 2027

Las Mayoralas has been a recreational area for years and forms part of one of the routes on the Gran Senda de Málaga (great Malaga footpath). It is one of the landmarks on the section linking Canillas de Aceituno and Periana, at approximately kilometre 26 of the route.

The new figure also confirms the forecasts put forward a few months ago by the Diputación. During the opening ceremony for the refurbishment of the leisure area in La Viñuela, the president of the Diputación, Francisco Salado, announced that the Las Mayoralas project was being finalised and spoke at the time of an investment of around 800,000 euros.

The grant now announced by Periana ultimately amounts to 619,855 euros, some 180,000 less than that initial estimate; the municipal information does not specify whether this difference is due to a revision of the project or its budget.

Public spaces

The work in Periana will build on the investments currently being made in the public spaces surrounding the Axarquía’s main reservoir. In May, the refurbishment of the recreational area in La Viñuela was completed, following a provincial investment of around one million euros to renovate an area of some 20,000 square metres.

As part of that project, picnic tables and benches were replaced, the toilets were refurbished, green spaces and car parks were expanded, and access points, signage, the children’s playground and the dog park were improved. The aim was to restore facilities that are heavily used at weekends and on public holidays, which had suffered progressive deterioration over time due to heavy use.

Las Mayoralas is contributing to the improvement of the La Viñuela recreational area and the reforestation work being carried out around the reservoir

These measures complement other environmental initiatives carried out around the reservoir. The Diputación and La Viñuela and Periana town halls previously spearheaded a large-scale reforestation programme in the surrounding area, planting tens of thousands of trees and shrubs as part of a strategy to restore degraded land and improve vegetation cover around the reservoir.