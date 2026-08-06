Palm tree pruning plan under way in Rincón de la Victoria

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol is continuing with its annual palm tree pruning work throughout the municipality. The ... work began in June and will continue until September, with the aim of ensuring the proper maintenance of the trees, improving the town’s appearance and enhancing safety on public roads.

The work, which is being carried out by the consortium awarded the contract for the maintenance and upkeep of green spaces – UTE Conservación Jardines Rincón de la Victoria – is now 65 per cent complete and involves work on more than a thousand palm trees spread across the entire municipal area.

The councillor for parks and gardens, Manuel García, said: “Work is progressing at a good pace and nearly two-thirds of the programme has already been completed. This work is essential for keeping the palm trees in good condition, ensuring they are structurally sound and improving safety for both local residents and visitors walking along our streets.”

Ongoing work

As well as pruning, workers are cleaning the trunks and removing the fruit produced by the palm trees during the summer months to prevent it from falling onto public roads, thereby reducing the disruption it causes on pavements and the terraces of hospitality venues.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said: “This campaign forms part of the council’s commitment to the care and maintenance of our public spaces. Pruning the palm trees not only helps to improve the cleanliness and appearance of the town, but is also carried out in accordance with technical criteria and the recommendations set out in the municipal tree plan, ensuring the conservation of our plant heritage.”

Work began on the town’s promenades and continued along Avenida de la Candelaria. Now that the work in the centre of La Cala del Moral has been completed, the campaign is gradually moving on to the rest of the municipal area.

Once the pruning programme has been completed, the town hall will continue to carry out maintenance work throughout the rest of the year to ensure that the palm trees and all the municipal green spaces remain in good condition.