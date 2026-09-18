Bar and restaurant terraces in Vélez-Málaga allowed to stay open until 2am up to 4 October

The outdoor terraces of bars and restaurants in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol will be allowed to remain open until 2am every ... day of the week until 4 October. The town hall has decided to extend the special opening hours introduced for the summer, which had initially ended on 15 September.

The measure will apply throughout the municipality and will allow the opening hours that have been in force during the summer season to remain in place for just over two weeks. The extension will also coincide with the town's San Miguel fair from 29 September until 4 October.

The councillor for trade and industry, Beatriz Gálvez, announced the decision alongside the president of the Torre del Mar association of traders and businesses (ACET), Javier Arcas. The councillor explained that the aim is “to continue supporting our shopkeepers, business owners and, in particular, the hospitality sector in our municipality”.

The special opening hours will apply to outdoor seating areas without awnings throughout Vélez and will allow them to close at 2am until 4 October

During the summer, terraces without awnings had already been allowed to remain open until two o’clock in the morning from Monday to Sunday. The extension was adopted at the request of the business associations of Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar and according to the town hall the initiative has been well received by the sector.

“The business associations themselves have given us a positive assessment of this initiative. We have therefore proposed extending these summer opening hours until 4 October, to coincide with the end of the San Miguel Royal Fair,” explained Gálvez. Until that date, closing at 2am will be permitted seven days a week.

End of summer

The town hall attributes the extension to the economic activity generated by the end of the summer and in particular, the San Miguel fair. Gálvez has argued that shops, bars and restaurants should be able to "take advantage of the influx of people and the economic activity generated during this period".

The extension will not, however, be automatic in all circumstances. The council has introduced a clause designed to protect residents’ peace and quiet: in areas where it is proven that residents are being disturbed, the previous general opening hours may be reinstated.

The town hall will also continue to carry out checks to ensure compliance and will focus in particular on the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks outside licensed premises and on authorised outdoor terraces. “We are talking about a measure to support economic activity, but always based on responsibility, respect and harmonious coexistence,” said Gálvez.

The town hall may reinstate the standard opening hours in areas where it is shown that residents are being inconvenienced by outdoor seating areas

Speaking on behalf of ACET, Javier Arcas welcomed the fact that the town hall had responded to the request just a few days after the end of the period initially authorised. The association’s president argued that weather conditions remain favourable for extending the use of outdoor seating areas and maintaining hospitality business during these weeks.

“We are still enjoying good weather, which means we can make use of the terraces in our town and in Torre del Mar until two in the morning,” said Arcas.

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