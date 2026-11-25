Around 20 Guardia Civil officers have raided a number of houses as part of an operation against drug trafficking in Rincón de la Victoria on ... the eastern Costa del Sol.

The officers, equipped with sledgehammers, bolt cutters and hammers, searched the premises where they suspected drugs were present, breaking down doors where necessary in the Parador de Añoreta residential area on Tuesday 24 November.

Arrests are also reported to have been made previously, although the exact number has not yet been specified. The Malaga Guardia Civil headquarters has made it clear that this is part of an ongoing operation.

The operation, led by the lieutenant in charge of the main police station in Rincón de la Victoria and carried out by officers from the Axarquía force, involved uniformed officers blocking access to the residential area at the junction of Calles Argentina and Canadá.

Officers armed with long guns, wearing bulletproof vests and balaclavas, were stationed at the junction to provide security for those moving through the properties situated a few metres further on, at the end of the street leading to the Parador de Añoreta.

Before dawn

The police began their operation at around half past six in the morning, according to local residents, who have reported suspicious behaviour. "A huge number of Guardia Civil officers have arrived, with quite a few vehicles – some with their number plates covered – and they were accompanied by electricians and locksmiths, who a group of officers were protecting,” described one witness at the time of the raid.

At that point, at the start of the operation, traffic was brought to a standstill and people in the vicinity of the Parador de Añoreta were questioned. At around 10.30am, following several raids and house searches, a van left the area fully loaded with bags and escorted by the Guardia Civil. As the vehicle passed, according to some witnesses, it "smelled of cannabis".

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