New accident on A-7 motorway in Rincón de la Victoria complicates Monday morning rush hour

Rossel Aparicio 18/05/2026 a las 10:34h.

A collision reported on Monday 18 May on the A-7 motorway at around 9am is causing traffic disruption near La Cala del Moral on the eastern Costa del Sol.

According to information provided by the traffic management centre, the incident occurred at kilometre 974, heading towards Malaga city at around 9am and is causing a tailback stretching up to four kilometres during the morning rush hour.

Meanwhile, another collision between two vehicles is also causing traffic disruption today on the MA-20, heading towards Cadiz, near the city’s exhibition centre.

This second accident happened shortly after 9am and no injuries have been reported. Officers from the Guardía Civil's traffic team went to the scene.