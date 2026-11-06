Axarquía network specialising in fishing and sale of undersized fish and protected species dismantled

06/11/2026 Actualizado a las 07:23h.

The Guardia Civil's Seprona unit (nature protection service) in Malaga province have dismantled a well-organised network specialising in the illegal capture, distribution and ... sale of undersized fish and protected species along the Axarquía coast. A total of 27 people are under investigation.

As part of operation 'Modicum', Seprona uncovered that the practices of this network systematically circumvented the legal channels for marketing produce at the fish market, as well as the mandatory health and veterinary checks required for human consumption.

The investigators also discovered that the suspects transported products without maintaining the required cold chain and without the stipulated traceability.

The operation culminated in the search and inspection of five properties and six vessels, during which the police seized 16 illegal fishing gear items, four vessels, six outboard motors and a large quantity of ancillary equipment used for the clandestine storage and transport of the catch.

The 27 individuals under investigation were part of four interconnected criminal networks operating along the Malaga coast without any health and safety measures in place. They are charged with offences against flora and fauna, as well as membership of a criminal organisation.

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