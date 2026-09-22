Nerja's 20th Tourist Day awards to recognise women in business and sports personality

Jennie Rhodes 22/09/2026 a las 15:03h.

Nerja is celebrating its annual Día del Turista (tourist day) with a full programme of activities and awards on Friday 25 September. The event will start at 11am in the eastern Costa del Sol town when the presentations of the Tourism Ambassador award and the 2026 tourism distinctions awards will be presented.

This year, Nerja-born sportswoman María Narváez will be recognised as Tourism Ambassador. Furthermore, seven tourism distinctions will be awarded for their contribution to the promotion and profile of Nerja to Francisco Navas “El Churretero’, posthumously; the business owners of Plaza Tutti Frutti; José Cánovas; the Pastoral Committee of the Las Protegidas neighbourhood association; María del Carmen Morillo, representing the group of women in business in Nerja’s shops; Antonio Montesinos who works at the Nerja cave and the Canal Sur programme A Toda Costa.

Highlights of the programme include a concert by the singer Merche in the Plaza de España, as well as the traditional guided tours of the town centre and a folklore display at the Balcón de Europa in the afternoon. Carnations will be handed out to visitors outside the tourist office, which is near the Balcón de Europa.

The town hall said that through Día del Turista, which is now in its 20th year, it wishes "to recognise the individuals, groups and organisations that help promote our town and thank those who choose us as their destination year after year for their loyalty”.

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