Nerja triples profitability of its beaches in a decade

Eugenio Cabezas 28/04/2026 a las 12:53h.

Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has estimated that it could generate at least between 1.2 and 1.4 million euros annually from the operation of seasonal services on its beaches, for its next contract period, from 2026 until 2029.

This estimate is based on the bids submitted by tenderers for the various lots in its beach service, which includes the money raised from rent and taxes on beach kiosks, water sports and wellness services. In this regard, it is a projection based on the proposals already confirmed, not a definitive amount that has already been awarded and formalised.

The bulk of the projected revenue comes from water sports activities, where the highest bids are concentrated, far exceeding those for other services, with bids of almost 600,000 euros a year to secure a licence to rent sea kayaks on Burriana beach. The proposals submitted in this area reflect growing business interest in exploiting the coastline and account for much of the increase compared to previous periods.

Added to these figures are revenues from beach kiosks – temporary seasonal facilities for the sale of food and drink – as well as from other services such as massages or organised activities, for which the fees are lower but which help to round out the tourist offering.

However, the estimate does not yet include all the planned services. In particular, the contracting committee agreed at one of its meetings to postpone the evaluation of the sun lounger lots, following the submission of objections, meaning that these will be awarded at a later stage. The inclusion of these services could increase the overall revenue figure by between 200,000 and 400,000 per year.

Occupation of space for businesses

The figures analysed by SUR in the documentation available on the contracting authority’s profile on the Public Sector Tendering Platform relate to the annual municipal fee, covering four financial years, for the operation of the services.

Added to this, as a separate charge, is the state fee for the occupation of the space on the beach, which successful bidders must pay to the coastal authority (Costas), thereby increasing the total cost of the concessions.

As a reference, in previous award processes such as that of 2014, the town hall received around 430,000 euros annually for these services, according to official documentation consulted by SUR. Although there is not yet a publicly available total figure for the new four-year concession period, the comparison suggests a significant increase in revenue of more than threefold in just twelve years under the new model.