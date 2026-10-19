Nerja town hall puts flat on Balcón de Europa up for auction with price starting at 526,000 euros

Photo of the building at Nerja's iconic Balcón de Europe where the flat is.

Eugenio Cabezas 19/10/2026 Actualizado a las 07:25h.

Nerja town hall has put a municipal flat in a Balcón de Europa building up for public auction, with a minimum starting price of 526,151.86 euros. The tender was published on 14 October and the bidding period will remain open until 29 October.

The sale is handled through an open tender, with price as the sole award criterion. This means that, if several bids meet the requirements, the property will go to the highest bidder. All bids must be submitted electronically through the public procurement platform.

The property occupies the first floor of the Balcón de Europa complex and has a registered floor area of 149.52 square metres. For years, the town hall used the space for administrative purposes, although the land registry records residential use as its primary classification.

The property is currently vacant and requires renovation before it can function fully as a residential property. The technical documentation lists an entrance hall, a toilet, several separate rooms and a large internal space, with natural light and ventilation from communal patio and the building's exterior facade. It currently has neither a kitchen nor a full bathroom.

Councillor for economy and finance Ángela Díaz highlighted the property's location next to the Balcón de Europa promenade in a statement and explained that the town hall would use the proceeds from the sale to fund new municipal projects. The starting price reflects a valuation carried out by the municipal technical services.

Legal reclassification

The auction concludes a process that began several months ago. Last summer, the town hall unanimously approved a change to the property's legal classification, removing its status as public-domain property and transferring it to the municipal estate, where it could be sold.

For years, the property housed various employment and training services, including the Cade (Andalusian entrepreneurship centre), Andalucía Orienta and other programmes offering careers advice, help with finding work and professional training. The services later moved to the new municipal training and employment centre, which opened at the end of October 2025.

The local governing team justified the reclassification on the grounds that the space was no longer needed to provide those public services. The sale would also prevent the town hall from incurring maintenance costs for a property that was no longer in use.

Building dating from 1984

The tender documents also provide details about the property's condition. The building dates from 1984 and the space needs renovation before it can once again serve as a home after years of administrative use. The town hall's valuation takes the necessary conversion work into account.

The sale concerns one of Nerja's most distinctive property locations, just a few metres from the Balcón de Europa and Plaza del Carmen. Interested parties have until 29 October to submit their bids. The town hall will then need to conclude the auction and formalise the sale, provided at least one valid offer meets or exceeds the minimum price.

Nerja unanimously approves municipal climate change plan

Nerja town hall now has a municipal climate change plan. The document sets out a local roadmap for tackling the effects of climate change and moving towards a more sustainable development model.

The main measures include improving energy efficiency in municipal buildings, promoting renewable energy and more sustainable transport, optimising water management and providing greater protection for the natural areas of Nerja and Maro. The plan also includes awareness-raising initiatives to encourage public involvement.

Environment councillor Javier Rodríguez said in a statement that the plan would help the town move towards "a more sustainable, efficient and better-prepared municipality" in the face of climate change. During the approval process, the town hall partially upheld one of the objections submitted, incorporating improvements into the document before giving it final approval.

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