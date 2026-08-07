Over a thousand counterfeit products seized in operations against illegal sales in Nerja

Local Police in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol have seized more than a thousand allegedly counterfeit items during a series of operations carried ... out in recent weeks against illegal street vending. The operations took place at various locations across the municipality, according to a statement issued on Thursday 6 August by Nerja town hall.

The items seized include 800 sports kits and 100 bags, as well as trainers, watches, beach sarongs and caps. The total for the two main categories now stands at 900 items, although the town hall's statement does not specify how many products were seized in the other categories.

Nor has the town hall specified the exact locations where the operations took place, the number of street vendors identified, or whether any administrative complaints were filed or proceedings initiated in relation to possible offences against industrial property rights. The operations took place at the height of the summer tourist season, when there is an increased presence of street vendors in the busiest areas of Nerja.

The operations have seized 800 sets of kit, 100 bags and other items being sold without authorisation at various locations in Nerja

The councillor for security and transport, Francisco Arce, explained in a statement that these measures form part of the surveillance and enforcement operation carried out by Nerja Local Police to combat unauthorised street trading and ensure compliance with current regulations.

According to the councillor, the withdrawal of these products helps to protect consumers’ rights and to support businesses and traders who comply with their legal obligations. “Our aim is to ensure harmony, safety and a level playing field for traders who operate legally in our town,” he said.

Controls

Arce has announced that checks will continue to be stepped up to tackle the ‘top-manta’ sales. The operation has far exceeded the results of the operations announced in June 2025 , when Local Police seized 353 items: 290 sports kits, 46 pairs of trainers and 17 caps. On that occasion, the town hall also asked residents and visitors to avoid buying from unauthorised sellers.

The figures now announced almost triple the number of items seized during that campaign. Sports kits once again account for the majority of the goods seized, with 800 items, compared with the 290 recorded in the operations reported last year.

Local Police officers will continue to carry out checks to protect legitimate businesses and curb the sale of counterfeit goods on public streets

Nerja had already seen another operation on a similar scale during June and July 2023, when officers seized more than 1,300 items, including sportswear, bags, sunglasses, watches and other accessories. Those operations also resulted in 51 reports for the sale or use of drugs, two arrests and 32 reports relating to breaches of the beach regulations.

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