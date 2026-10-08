Nerja gears up for five day of Feria

Nerja is gearing up for five days of celebrations in honour of its patron saints, Nuestra Señora de las Angustias and San Miguel Arcángel. The ... 2026 Feria will take place from Thursday 8 to Monday 12 October and will once again spread its activities across the fairground, Plaza de España, the Balcón de Europa and other venues in the eastern Costa del Sol town centre.

The festivities will kick off on Thursday at 8pm, in front of the town hall, with the traditional concert by the municipal band and the opening address, which this year will be delivered by the Nerja-born singer Cynthia Martín Cortés.

The music will take centre stage from Friday. Mägo de Oz will perform on the Friday 9 at 11.30pm on Plaza de España, Chambao will take to the same stage on Saturday 10 and El Arrebato will perform on Sunday 11. On Monday the 12 from 8.00 pm, it will be the turn of urban music with Samuel G., José de las Heras and Samueliyo Baby. Admission to all these performances will be free.

The religious aspect will also remain central to the programme. On Saturday 10 October, the procession of the Virgin of Las Angustias and San Miguel Arcángel will take place.

Two hours without music

This year’s event will also once again set aside two hours each day without music at the fairground, between 7pm and 9pm to make it easier for people with physical, hearing or sensory disabilities to use the fairground attractions and to reduce the usual noise levels at the venue during that time.

There will also be reduced prices for the attractions throughout the five days. From Thursday 8 to Sunday 11 each ride will cost 3.5 euros, while Monday 12 will be Children’s Day when the price will drop to two euros. On that final day, there will also be a musical tribute to Beauty and the Beast at 12pm, aimed especially at children and families.

The town centre and the Balcón de Europa will once again host the Feria de Día (day fair), featuring performances by local groups and children’s activities.

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