Nerja approves draft plans for 847-space car park next to new health centre

The draft project to build a large car park next to the new health centre near Avenida de Pescia in Nerja on the eastern Costa ... del Sol has been approved by the town hall following the conclusion of the public consultation period.

The future building will have four storeys and a total floor area of 25,406 square metres. Space has been set aside on the roof where the Andalusian regional government plans to build a bus terminal in the future, meaning that the car park forms part of a wider transformation of this urban area. The town hall has stated that of the 847 planned parking spaces, 806 will be standard spaces, 22 will be reserved for people with reduced mobility and 20 will be equipped with charging points for electric vehicles.

The building will have four storeys, a floor area of 25,406 square metres and a roof reserved for the future bus terminal

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, has described the car park as one of the "strategic" projects aimed at improving transport in Nerja. The mayor maintains that it will significantly increase parking options in an area that is undergoing change with the new health centre and the construction work on the future Calle Alcalde Gabriel Broncano.

The next step will be to move towards drawing up the tender documents that will enable the project to be put out to tender. The town hall has not yet specified when this tender will take place, nor has it announced the final approval of the feasibility study.

﻿The model examined proposed that a private company would undertake the construction and management under a concession lasting approximately 40 years, financing approximately 30 per cent from its own resources and the remaining 70 per cent through debt.

The project has now been in the pipeline for several years. The town hall gave initial approval to the preliminary draft in August 2025 and subsequently awarded Karuna Consultoría Integral a contract, worth 16,819 euros, to carry out the economic feasibility study. The document was put out for public consultation again this summer after the Procurement and Secretariat departments deemed it necessary to incorporate documentation that had not been included in the previous procedure.

The proposal estimates an investment of 27.61 million and suggests financing the project through a private operating concession

The future development is also part of the redevelopment of the access routes to this area. The town hall is currently carrying out construction work on Calle Alcalde Gabriel Broncano which will connect the 'Profesionales de la Sanidad' roundabout with Avenida de Pescia and will be a two-way street. The contract was awarded to Sardalla Española for 948,733 euros, with an estimated completion time of eight months.

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