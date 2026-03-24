Nerja town hall approves climate change plan

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 24 March 2026, 11:44 Share

Nerja town hall has initially approved its municipal plan against climate change, a strategic document which will mark the environmental policies of the town in the coming years.

A greener future for the coast The strategy outlines several key pillars for local environmental reform in Nerja: Infrastructure: Improving energy efficiency across all municipal buildings. Resources: Promoting renewable energy and optimising water management. Mobility: Boosting sustainable transport options and protecting natural areas. Awareness: Implementing public education programmes to involve residents in climate action.

The plan was unanimously approved at the council meeting and mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, said in a statement that the new climate plan is "a roadmap to move towards a more sustainable development model" for the eastern Costa del Sol town.

He went on to say that the plan will help reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency and prepare the town for the effects of climate change, as well as helping to improve the quality of life of residents and visitors.

The plan includes measures aimed at improving energy efficiency in municipal buildings, promoting the use of renewable energies, boosting sustainable transport, optimising water management and strengthening the protection of natural areas.

It also includes actions to raise public awareness in order to involve the population in the fight against climate change. The document will now be published in the Official Bulletin of Malaga Province (BOP), which will allow citizens, associations and groups to present objections before its final approval.

Street to be renamed

In the same meeting councillors approved a plan to rename the current Calle Almirante Ferrándiz to Calle Cristo, its historical name. The decision was supported by the PP and PSOE and rejected by Podemos-IU con Nerja. Armijo has defended in another communiqué that this measure means officially recognising the name with which the people of Nerja have historically identified this central street in the town centre.

The councillor for Town Planning and Infrastructure, Alberto Tomé (PP), explained that the street has been documented as Calle Cristo since 1821, a name that was maintained until 1903, when councillors agreed to change it to Calle del General Ferrándiz, later Almirante Ferrándiz. In 1936, the name Calle de la Libertad was also approved, although it was never applied.

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