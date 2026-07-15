Nightriders: over 100 motorbikes to ride through the night around the Axarquía

More than 130 motorbikes will be riding through the Axarquía on Saturday, 18 July, during the third 'Ruta Nocturna' (night route) organised by the R ... de Ruta group. The event is expected to attract around 200 participants and is aimed at promoting motorcycling, socialising and promoting the Axarquía.

The riders will set off at 7.30pm from Venta Ramírez, in El Trapiche (Vélez-Málaga). From there, the group will head towards Periana, Alfarnate, Colmenar and Riogordo before returning to the same venue, where the event will end.

The route will take participants through some of the most striking landscapes of the inland corridor of the Axarquía, away from the usual coastal routes. The organisers are promoting the event as an opportunity to enjoy driving in a group and to discover the natural sites and towns of the Axarquía’s inland area from a different perspective.

The group will set off from El Trapiche at 7.30pm and will travel through four inland towns before returning for dinner

R de Ruta stresses that safety will be one of the key priorities of the event. The group has set up its own coordination system to organise the group and ensure the journey goes smoothly, while asking all participants to observe the traffic regulations and follow the instructions given during the march.

The organisers have invited residents of Periana, Alfarnate, Colmenar and Riogordo to come out onto the streets to welcome the participants as they pass through each place.

Once the ride is over, the motorcyclists will return to Venta Ramírez Moreno to take part in a social dinner. The evening will also feature a raffle with prizes donated by partner companies.

The event has gradually grown in popularity. R de Ruta point out that this will be the third time they have organised a route through the Axarquía and they highlight that each edition has managed to attract more enthusiasts from different parts of Málaga province and other parts of Andalucía.

The night-time event adds a unique element to the route, but it also means that extra care must be taken. The organisers would like to remind participants that riding in a group does not exempt them from complying with the rules of the road and that all participants must maintain a safe distance from one another, avoid risky manoeuvres and follow the instructions of the coordination team.

R de Ruta has summed up the spirit of the event in four principles: “camaraderie, respect, responsible riding and a passion for motorbikes”. With over 130 vehicles confirmed and around 200 attendees expected, the group aims to establish its night-time ride as one of the region’s regular motorcycling events. Anyone interested in taking part can still register by contacting the R de Ruta group.