Month-long manhunt for Zafarraya sex offender: 'We ask police not to stop looking'

The Guardia Civil is still looking for the individual who allegedly sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman in the town of Zafarraya on the border ... with Granada province and Malaga province's Axarquía area on Maunday Thursday (2 April).

The woman was attacked while she was working in the family bar. Another woman had been approached minutes earlier, apparently by the same person, although in that case he did not commit a sexual assault. The Guardia Civil indicates that the investigation is still open and will not conclude until the alleged perpetrator is arrested and brought to justice.

On 2 April two women were walking down the street when a man stopped them. "He asked us to take a photo of him with his mobile phone. We told him no, but he insisted. We took it on the condition that he left us alone", they said. Shortly afterwards, he stopped another girl and offered her ten euros to take him to Alhama de Granada. She refused and quickly got into her car.

After those incidents the man allegedly then went on to commit the assaults: the first one he carried out was in Calle Bailén, where he approached a woman from behind. She resisted and struggled with him, and even fell. She managed to fight the man off, who fled. The woman suffered injuries to her face and other parts of her body.

Phone call to father

It was then that he went to a well-known bar in the town, located very close to Calle Bailén where the young waitress served him. He ordered a beer and put his mobile phone on charge. Shortly afterwards, he allegedly sexually assaulted her. She was able to use her own mobile phone to call her father, who she told: "I'm being raped."

The woman's father arrived within seconds, as he lives just up the road. He did his best to restrain the man, but he fled. He left practically naked, as the only piece of clothing he was wearing was torn when the victim's father tried to hold him in the bar. In addition, his left his mobile phone in the bar, which has been useful for the police investigation.

The family of the young woman who was assaulted said "We ask the police not to stop looking for him." At the time several residents searched the area to try to locate him, without success.