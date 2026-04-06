Manhunt on after attempted sexual assualt on Malaga-Granada border

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 6 April 2026, 13:15 Share

The Guardia Civil is searching for a man in his twenties who allegedly attempted to assault a woman on Thursday 2 April in the Granada province town of Zafarraya, on the border with the Axarquía area of Malaga province. The incident, which has caused concern in the area, has been publicised through official statements from the town halls of Zafarraya and Alfarnate, which have requested public cooperation and caution.

According to Alfarnate town hall, which reported the incident via its social media channels, Local Police in Zafarraya reported that the alleged assailant, believed to be of Morrocan descent, fled after attempting to attack a woman without success. "This person could be in a nearby municipality," Alfarnate town hall stated.

Zafarraya town hall has described the incident as "very serious" and expressed its "absolute condemnation of the acts of abuse and gender-based violence," showing its support for the victims and their families. In its statement.

Sources close to the investigation have told SUR that the search operation remains active and that the investigation is "progressing well," although no details have yet been released about the suspect's identity beyond the basic information provided by the authorities, nor about the specific circumstances of the attempted assault.

Zafarraya town hall has expressly requested "patience and cooperation," warning that "the last thing we need right now are rumours and false leads." They have also appealed to "rationality and civic awareness" to avoid stigmatising certain groups, reminding everyone that "we must not criminalise a population that lives among us and is equally outraged and cooperating with the police."

The warning has also been extended to nearby municipalities in the Axarquía region, given the geographical proximity between Zafarraya and towns like Alfarnate and Alfarnatejo, separated by just a few kilometres via Boquete de Zafarraya.