Charity night run returns to Torrox to raise funds for fight against cancer

Torrox Costa is combining sport and charity on Saturday 19 September for the ninth Mirador El Faro night run, which will start at 7. ... 30pm and pass through various parts of the eastern Costa del Sol town. One of the race’s most unique moments will be when it passes through the La Carraca Dunes, which will once again be lit up with torches as the runners pass by.

The race forms part of the 34th provincial athletics circuit organised by the the provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga and will feature various categories to encourage participation from runners of all ages. The distances will range from 500 metres for the junior categories to eight kilometres for the adults' race.

The one-euro from entry fee will be donated to the Spanish cancer association AECC in Torrox, continuing a partnership that has already been in place in previous years. Fernández emphasised the importance of linking this type of sporting event with local charitable initiatives.

The entry fee is ten euros for the open race and five euros for the Under-16 category. At the time of announcing the event, the organisers had nearly 200 participants registered.

The councillor for sport, José Manuel Fernández, highlighted “the unique appeal” of a race that runs along the promenades between Torrox Costa and El Morche and includes a night-time section through La Carraca. The councillor is confident that the event will once again attract athletes not only from Malaga province, but also from other parts of Andalucía.

The La Carraca Dunes will once again be lit up by torches during a race linking Torrox Costa and El Morche

The president of Torrox Athletics Club, Harry Coe, has stated that the aim is to exceed last year’s turnout. Coe has thanked the sponsors and the town hall for their support and has particularly encouraged local residents to take part in an event which, as well as being competitive, is designed to be an open and charitable occasion.

The chair of the AECC in Torrox, Miriam Ruiz, has thanked Torrox town hall and the athletics club for their support and took the opportunity during the presentation to announce the association’s next charity event, the 'Torrox camina en rosa', (Torrox walks in pink) which will take place on Sunday 25 October.