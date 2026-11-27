The anti-drug operation carried out on Thursday in the Nerja area, during which a National Police officer was shot and wounded, has so far ... resulted in around half a dozen arrests and the seizure of more than a tonne of hashish, as well as a significant arsenal including handguns and long guns, among them an AK-47 submachine gun, classified as a weapon of war.

Meanwhile, the injured officer is making a good recovery and was due to be discharged from hospital at some point on Friday, according to information obtained by SUR from sources close to him.

The police officer, who is posted to the Drugs and Organised Crime Unit (Udyco) at the Vélez-Málaga police station and is a member of the Federal Police Union (UFP), had to undergo surgery following the shooting because several pieces of shrapnel had become lodged in his body as a result of the gunshot wounds.

The Malaga provincial police headquarters confirmed a few hours after the incident that his life was not in danger and that he remained in hospital recovering from his injuries.

The incident took place on Thursday as part of an ongoing anti-drugs investigation in the Axarquía region, while several plainclothes officers were carrying out surveillance and discreet monitoring of a group of suspects. At one point during the operation, one of the alleged criminals got out of the vehicle he was travelling in and suddenly opened fire on the police officers.

According to the sources consulted, the attack triggered an exchange of fire in which the Udyco officer was shot. While some of the officers on the operation initially came to the aid of their wounded colleague, the suspects took the opportunity to make their escape.

Although the officers have already managed to arrest around half a dozen people linked to the network under investigation and to seize the cache of drugs and weapons - with the AK-47 assault rifle being the most dangerous item in the arsenal -, the operation remains ongoing and subject to judicial secrecy, as there are still several suspects on the run whom the authorities are trying to track down.