Migrant settlement under Torrox bridge dismantled by police

Eugenio Cabezas 14/07/2026 a las 12:39h.

A joint operation by the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, civil protection volunteers and municipal services haс dismantled one of the migrant makeshift settlements that had appeared in Torrox in recent weeks.

The settlement was located under the Güi river bridge, at the western edge of El Morche and near the municipal border with Vélez-Málaga.

Mayor Óscar Medina publicly confirmed the operation and expressed his gratitude for the coordination between the various teams. "It was absolutely necessary," Medina stated on his social media accounts.

About ten people, all men of foreign origin and mostly Algerian, were staying at the site, according to sources consulted by SUR. The occupants left the encampment during the operation without incident or the need for arrests.

The camp consisted of mattresses, blankets, household items and makeshift structures set up under the overpass. The location offered some protection from the sun and rain, but lacked water, sanitation and any basic living or hygiene conditions.

After the occupants left, FCC Caviclum workers began removing waste, bulky items and other accumulated materials. This temporary joint venture holds the municipal concession for waste collection, street cleaning and beach cleaning services in Torrox.

The operation continues on Tuesday with a more thorough cleanup of the area. According to municipal forecasts, it will be necessary to remove several loads of waste and debris, as well as inspect the riverbed and nearby areas to ensure that no remaining debris could cause health problems or increase the risk of fire.

The town hall has recently identified other smaller settlements in various parts of the municipality, although none reach the size of the one located under the bridge. Municipal sources have also confirmed detected cases of attempted break-ins at unoccupied homes.

Torrox town hall avoids attributing these incidents to all the people at the shelter in the Urban Dream Hotel in El Morche, which opened in October 2023 to receive migrants arriving in the Canary Islands and other regions experiencing high levels of influx.

On 1 June, Medina asked the central government for a solution to people sleeping on beaches, in reed beds and under buildings. The mayor demanded "decent housing and clarity" regarding the future of the centre and said that the state could not transfer the entire burden of human resources and care to a tourist town like Torrox.

Around 1,600 people have passed through the facility since its opening, according to the Red Cross. The organisation offers social services, Spanish language instruction and job placement assistance. It has recorded more than 160 job placements.

However, some people leave the facility without stable accommodation, which perpetuates the underlying problem despite the dismantling of the Güi river camp.

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