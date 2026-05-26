New Benamocarra football pitch officially reopens with politicians defeating the Guardia Civil in a friendly

The Adolfo Alba Ruiz football pitch in Benamocarra in the Axarquía area of Malaga province is once again in optimum condition for sports practice. The ... provincial authority the Diputación de Málaga has financed the replacement of the artificial turf at the facility, to the tune of 203,104 euros. The paving has also been replaced as it had deteriorated after 14 years of use since the last upgrade.

The inauguration of the renovated facility was attended by the mayor of Benamocarra, Abdeslam Lucena as well as mayors and councillors Almáchar, El Borge, Cómpeta, Algarrobo, Iznate, Cútar, Arenas, Benamargosa, Moclinejo, La Viñuela and Canillas de Aceituno, who took part in a friendly match against the Guardia Civil. The politicians won the match 5-3.

The scene was reminiscent of the original inauguration of the sports facility 13 years ago, when a similar match was also played and the local politicians also defeated the officers.

The project responds to a request made by Benamocarra town hall to renovate the sports infrastructure in the town which is home to about 3,200 registered inhabitants. The provincial grant was awarded in October last year for the total amount of the intervention, as reported by the Diputación de Málaga in a statement.

The project responds to a request made by the town to renovate important sports infrastructure in the Axarquía town.

The president of the provincial institution, Francisco Salado, stressed the importance of this type of investment to improve and expand sports facilities in the province. In his opinion, it is not only a question of renovating facilities, but also of "improving the quality of life" of the residents, contributing to the development of the municipalities and helping to combat depopulation.

The facility is regularly used by clubs, schools, young people and residents in the town and the intervention modernises the municipal facilities and reinforces the role of sport as an element of social cohesion in rural areas.

The intervention modernises municipal facilities and reinforces the role of sport as an element of social cohesion in rural areas.

The scene was reminiscent of the original inauguration of the sports facility, 13 years ago, when a similar match was also played and the local politicians also defeated the officers.

The improvement of the Benamocarra football pitch is part of a wider line of provincial support for municipal sports infrastructure. Last year, the Diputación granted subsidies of 8.2 million euros to 12 municipalities in Malaga province as part of a plan to cover or enclose sports facilities and build sports centres.

Last year the Diputación de Málaga granted 8.2 million euros in subsidies to 12 municipalities to improve sports facilities.

Among the municipalities benefiting from this plan are Alcaucín, Canillas de Albaida and Salares, also in the Axarquía. These investments aim to strengthen the network of sports facilities in smaller towns and villages, where municipal facilities usually concentrate a large part of the social, educational and community activity.