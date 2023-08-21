Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The 061 helicopter during the transfer of the injured man this Saturday in Nerja and inset photo of Dario Guerrero SUR
Man who fell from ladder while installing an air conditioning unit on the Costa del Sol has died
112 incident

Darío Guerrero, who was president of an organisation which brings together around a thousand Argentinians living in the Nerja area, leaves a wife and three children

Eugenio Cabezas

Monday, 21 August 2023, 13:34

The man who fell from a ladder while installing an air conditioning unit on Saturday, 19 August, in Nerja, died on Sunday in Malaga’s Regional Hospital where he was rushed by the 061 medical helicopter. Dario Guerrero, 53, was originally from Posadas province in Argentina and had lived in Nerja and Torrox for more than a decade.

Guerrero had worked in the electrical sector and also ran a hotel business in Torrox. His death has caused a great shock in the two towns where he was well-known and loved. He was the president of the Casa Argentina de Nerja, an organisation which brings together around a thousand Argentinians living in the Nerja area.

The organisation has published a message on social media networks expressing its condolences: "It is with deep sadness and great sorrow that we report the death of Darío Guerrero. Dario held the position of president of the Casa Argentina de Nerja, a kind, very patriotic and super supportive guy.”

The message went on to express their "most sincere condolences to his family, praying to God to grant them spiritual strength in the face of such an irreparable loss" and said that the funeral will take place at the Esperanza funeral home on Tuesday 21 August. Guerrero leaves a wife and three children.

