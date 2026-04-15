Malaga's provincial authority approves budget for Axarquía road improvements

One of the roads in Triana that will be improved

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 15 April 2026, 15:55 Share

Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, is once again turning its attention to one of the Axarquía long-standing problems: the state of its local roads.

The provincial authority has awarded contracts worth nearly one million euros for two strategic roads in the area, with the aim of improving structural problems which, in some cases, cause traffic disruptions even during light rain.

The Diputación has approved a number of projects totalling 954,772 euros on the MA-3113, as it passes through the village of Triana in Vélez-Málaga and on the MA-3108, which connects Benamargosa and Cútar – two roads heavily used by residents and farmers.

The most significant project will take place on the MA-3113, a road that has been particularly hard hit by flooding. The Diputación has awarded a contract worth over 614,000 euros to Peninsular de Contratas for drainage improvement works, with a completion period of five months. This initiative builds on the project announced earlier this year to put an end to the recurring road closures.

The project aims to address three particularly problematic areas: the Moneda, Cañada de la Carraca and Cañada de los Estudiantes streams, which are liable to flood. The work includes the installation of prefabricated concrete frames to channel the water beneath the road, raising the road surface in some sections and the construction of channels with side walls to prevent water from spilling onto the road.

In the case of the La Moneda stream, one of the most problematic, infrastructure will be installed to allow the flow to be drained without affecting traffic, whilst at the Cañada de la Carraca, high-capacity rainwater collection systems will be installed. In the Cañada de los Estudiantes, where no drainage solution existed until now, a basic drainage network comprising pipes and drains will be built.

These measures come after years of complaints from local residents and episodes of isolation in the area, particularly following the torrential rains recorded in the region in recent years, including the November 2024 flood in Benamocarra, which highlighted the vulnerability of the road infrastructure in the Axarquía.