Malaga road projects in limbo as Madrid blocks 393m-euro infrastructure plan

The central government wants to ensure that future urban developments in Malaga do not compromise the capactiy of its roads.

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Monday, 13 April 2026, 13:24 Share

The central government has put the brakes on Malaga’s urban expansion. The Ministry of Transport has issued a scathing, binding report rejecting the city’s special infrastructure plan, effectively halting 52 road projects valued at 393 million euros.

The document, which SUR has accessed, leaves the city’s roadmap for water, electricity, and transport in a state of "limbo." The Ministry warns that the current plan - intended to support the city’s 2011 General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) - does not sufficiently account for the pressure new residents and businesses will put on state-owned motorways.

The central government is demanding that the ayuntamiento gees back to the drawing board. They insist on a joint traffic simulation with a 20-year time horizon to ensure that the city’s growth doesn't lead to gridlock on national routes like the A-7 (Autovía del Mediterráneo).

"It is necessary to analyse whether additional measures are required to maintain road safety and the level of service on state motorways," the Ministry report states.

Funding row: Who pays for the La Araña bypass?

The most significant point of friction involves the La Araña bypass and the eastern ring road interchange. The city council expected the central government to fund the 7.5-million-euro remodel, which would provide access to new southern residential zones.

However, Madrid has flatly refused. Citing a 2015 decree, the Ministry argues that if a road project is only necessary because of a new private development, the developers must pay for it, not the taxpayer.

Impact on Malaga’s real estate and development The "harsh" tone of the report serves as a warning to the construction sector. The Ministry has made it clear that: No funding from Madrid: The government will not finance projects assigned to it by the council. Developer responsibility: Future developments will receive an "unfavourable report" unless developers pay for the necessary road upgrades upfront. Viability risks: Some sectors of the city may become unbuildable if the cost of the required road infrastructure is too high for developers to absorb.

This state ruling is binding, so if the city council wants to proceed with the approval of the infrastructure plan, it will have to prepare the new traffic study. However, the urban planning department has begun drafting a new general plan adapted to the current Andalusian urban planning law, which will analyse issues related to the city's infrastructure needs.

The Ministry of Transport's message

The ministry's report on the infrastructure plan in Malaga contains some harsh messages, serving as a warning to the city council. The government states that if the new traffic study detects "significant impacts on the level of service" of state motorways, the project causing these impacts "will receive an unfavourable report until it includes the necessary measures to guarantee the maintenance of the level of service and the safety conditions".

Key projects under fire Beyond general capacity concerns, the Ministry raised specific objections to: The Guadalhorce Bridge: Plans for a new bridge over the river mouth between the two existing structures. The Western Ring Road: A proposed connection at San Alberto to serve the expansion north of Avenida Lope de Vega. While the City Council is currently drafting a new General Plan adapted to the latest Andalusian urban planning laws (LISTA), this central government decision creates a significant hurdle for Malaga’s immediate growth and the 620-million-euro total investment planned for the city’s future.

The Ministry of Transport also warns that these measures "must be implemented by the developers or those interested in the change of use, at their own expense", reiterating that it is not prepared to finance them.