Malaga real estate fraud network allegedly scammed victims in four provinces before getting caught

Eugenio Cabezas 06/05/2026 a las 08:40h.

The Guardia Civil have arrested two people in the coastal town of Torre del Mar for their alleged involvement in a real estate fraud that caused financial losses of around 829,289 euros in the Axarquía district and other Andalusian provinces.

The investigation, which began in December 2025, attributes 20 counts of fraud to the detainees and focuses on a former employee of a real estate agency in Torrox who, according to the Guardia Civil, continued operating with company documents after being dismissed.

The main suspect is accused of aggravated fraud, misappropriation, identity theft and money-laundering, while the second detainee reportedly collaborated in the crimes.

The alleged fraud scheme involved offers to buy, sell and rent properties that were never finalised. The victims - residents of the provinces of Malaga, Jaén, Seville and Cordoba - were required to make upfront cash payments for items such as reservations, capital gains taxes or administrative fees.

According to the Guardia Civil, the suspect used the real estate agency's identity to gain the trust of his victims. After his dismissal, he allegedly continued the illicit activity, using company documents and his own and third-party bank accounts to move the money.

The second detainee actively participated by showing the properties to the victims and assisting in the receipt and transfer of cash between different provinces to hinder the tracing of the funds. During the operation, the police seized a large amount of documentation related to the criminal activity during a house search in Torre del Mar.

The analysis of seven bank accounts and the freezing of two financial items have allowed authorities to recover and return 99,911 euros to several victims. The investigation remains open to determine the total number of victims and the full extent of the fraud.

The court in Torrox has already received the case file. The Guardia Civil have stated that the case remains in the preliminary investigation phase. They do not rule out further developments as the analysis of more bank transactions and seized documents progresses.

The case once again highlights real estate scams in the Axarquía district - an area where this types of fraud often relies on personal trust, the urgency to close deals and the use of seemingly reputable intermediaries.

Click here for more Torre del Mar news

Click here for more crime news