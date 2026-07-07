Malaga police dismantle cannabis laboratory in Torrox that produced oils, gummies and pills

Eugenio Cabezas 07/07/2026 a las 19:13h.

The Guardia Civil have dismantled a clandestine laboratory in Torrox (Malaga province) for the cultivation of marijuana and the production of cannabis-derived products.

The operation resulted in one arrest and another person under investigation as suspected perpetrators of a crime against public health.

During the search, the police seized 30 marijuana plants, derivative products, materials for cultivating and processing the drugs and specialised machinery.

The investigation began thanks to the cooperation of local residents, who reported a strong smell of marijuana in the area. This prompted the Guardia Civil to launch an investigation to determine the source of the smell.

Initial investigations confirmed the veracity of the reported events and focused on one of the premises located on the ground floor of a residential complex in Torrox. From that moment on, the police established surveillance of the building.

During the surveillance, they confirmed that the premises were being used for the cultivation and processing of marijuana. The building had a video surveillance system to monitor access.

Evidence

Once the police gathered all the evidence, they requested the necessary judicial authorisation to enter and search the premises.

One of them the suspects used for cultivating marijuana plants; the other for processing and transforming the drug into different derivative products, which elevates the scope of the operation beyond a simple indoor plantation.

According to the Guardia Civil, the laboratory was equipped to complete the entire process, from cultivation to the production and potential sale of marijuana-derived products. Among the items seized were oils, gummies, pills and various solutions.

The discovery highlights the emergence of clandestine facilities, which not only cultivate plants but also incorporate machinery and materials to diversify drug distribution methods.

The Guardia Civil stress the importance of resident cooperation in detecting these types of activities and preventing them from going unnoticed in basements, businesses or homes.

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