Lifeguards and beachgoers save life of British tourist following heart attack on Costa del Sol beach

Eugenio Cabezas 08/06/2026 a las 10:27h.

A British tourist in his 50s who had a heart attack while walking with his family along the footpath linking Burriana Beach with Carabeíllo Beach in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol was saved by the rapid response of other beachgoers and lifeguards on Sunday 7 June.

The man collapsed at around 12pm and was helped by numerous people who were on the beach at the time.

According to sources, the man suddenly collapsed while walking just a few metres from the beach. Witnesses immediately alerted the emergency services, while initial first aid was administered at the scene.

The swift reaction of those in the area proved crucial. In the first few moments, two passers-by, one of whom was a firefighter by profession, assisted the man until the emergency services arrived.

Two lifeguards assisted with a semi-automatic defibrillator, known as a DESA. This device played a crucial role during the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) performed on the victim. Coordination between lifeguards, paramedics, police and members of the public enabled them to act within the first few minutes, which are crucial in this type of emergency.

Hospital

After several minutes of resuscitation efforts and with the aid of a defibrillator, the emergency responders managed to restore the tourist’s pulse. He was subsequently taken to hospital to receive specialist medical care. At present, no further details have been released regarding his identity or his condition.

The incident once again highlights the importance of having accessible defibrillators and staff trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation in public, sports and tourist areas. In the event of a cardiac arrest, action taken in the first few minutes can mean the difference between life and death.

This is not the only recent incident in the Axarquía where a swift response has saved a life. In May a Belgian athlete, also in his 50s, was resuscitated after collapsing at the Fernando Ruiz Hierro sports centre in Vélez-Málaga, thanks to the actions of a firefighter, instructors, caretakers and other users, who performed CPR and used the defibrillator before the 061 emergency services arrived.

Also in May, an off-duty nurse saved the life of a man in his 70s who collapsed in the street in Caleta de Vélez. The healthcare worker, who was out running in the area, immediately began resuscitation until the emergency services arrived. These cases have reignited the debate in the Axaquía regarding the need to expand basic first-aid training and ensure the availability of defibrillators in high-traffic areas.