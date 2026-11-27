The usual tranquillity of Frigiliana, one of the most popular tourist towns in the Axarquía area of Malaga province was disrupted in the afternoon of ... Thursday 26 November by a major deployment of police and Guardia Civil officers. The incident was part of a drug-trafficking operation believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Granada province.

Around half a dozen vehicles, some marked and others unmarked, arrived in the town from mid-afternoon onwards, with more than twenty officers carrying out various operations in the town centre and the surrounding area. The presence of so many officers alarmed residents and tourists, who were taken by surprise by an operation of this nature in the small town which has a registered population of just 3,500.

According to sources close to the investigation who have spoken to SUR, the intervention is related to an anti-drug trafficking operation that is also taking place in the neighbouring province of Granada, specifically in the area around the Baza area. The investigation is reportedly focusing on an alleged 'vuelco' of drugs – as the theft of narcotic substances between rival criminal organisations is known in drug-trafficking slang. It appears that the confrontation under investigation involved the use of firearms by the officers while attempting to arrest one of the alleged drug traffickers, who is said to have fled a police checkpoint.

According to the same sources, the link between this operation and Frigiliana lies in the discovery of a high-end vehicle allegedly linked to some of the suspects. The car was found parked on one of the town's main avenues and has been seized by the police, who are investigating its possible connection to the events that took place in Granada.

As yet, no information has been provided regarding the model of the vehicle, its ownership or the circumstances that led to its discovery in Frigiliana, which is located several hundred kilometres from the area of Granada where the main investigations are taking place.

More than twenty officers and six vehicles were deployed in Frigiliana as part of an anti-drugs investigation linked to the Baza area

In the hours that followed, officers were stationed at the main access points to Frigiliana, while operations relating to the investigation continued. Nor has it been disclosed whether any property searches have been carried out or whether any arrests have been made in the town. At present, there are no official figures regarding the number of people under investigation or whether any weapons have been seized. As part of the operation in Baza, some 3,000 kilos of hashish were seized from a lorry, according to sources consulted by SUR.

One local resident told SUR "I've never seen so many police officers here at once in my life." The investigation remains open and, in the absence of official information on its scope, it remains to be seen whether the seizure of the vehicle found in Frigiliana will help shed light on the alleged clash between groups linked to drug trafficking in Granada.

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