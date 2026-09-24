Torrox to celebrate World Tourism Day with a full programme of activities and fireworks

Torrox town hall will once again pay tribute to those who choose the eastern Costa del Sol town as a holiday destination as it marks ... International Tourist Day on Saturday 26 September. A full programme of cultural, sporting and leisure activities have been organised, culminating in a gala at the Balcón Mirador in Torrox Costa and a free performance by Juan Magán in the evening.

The programme will begin at 9am with a guided tour of Torrox Pueblo for a maximum of 30 participants. Half an hour later, a snorkelling activity is scheduled in the Calaceite area, also limited to 30 places and subject to sea conditions. Bookings must be made in advance through the relevant municipal offices and departments.

The visitors centre at the lighthouse will be another of the event’s venues. Between 11am and 1pm with a family workshop on hieroglyphic writing, with 25 places available. From 7 until 9pm a guided tour of the El Faro archaeological site will be organised for a maximum of 30 people. Both activities also require prior registration.

Tourist Day will feature tours, snorkelling, workshops and a gala with Juan Magán, culminating in a fireworks display on the coast

The evening gala programme includes a performance by The New Crew, the presentation of this year’s awards and a concert by Juan Magán. A fireworks display is scheduled for midnight from El Espigón.

Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina highlighted the sector’s importance to the local economy: “Tourism has been the main source of income and a key driver of growth for Torrox and the Costa del Sol from the 1970s to the present day.”

Local businesses

One of the regular features of the gala will be the section dedicated to awards. Málaga Club de Fútbol and the businessman José Luis López, known as ‘el Turronero’, will receive this year’s ‘Tourists of the Year 2026’ award. The mayor highlighted López’s ties to Torrox through his family and his contribution, according to the town hall, to promoting the town.

Businesses with a long history linked to local commerce and tourism will also be honoured, including Mercería y Regalos Cristina and Luka’s Café. Medina has symbolically extended this recognition to the business community as a whole: “For me, all the more than 2,000 self-employed people, shopkeepers and business owners who open their shutters every day, who pay taxes, who create jobs and who generate wealth are all being honoured.”

Torrox will honour Málaga CF and ‘El Turronero’ at a gala that will also recognise local businesses and the importance of tourism

The proportion of the foreign population is another factor that explains the town’s significance as a tourist destination and residential area. Torrox currently has 21,795 inhabitants, of whom 8,554 are foreign nationals – almost four in ten residents. Germany remains the main country of origin, according to 2025 data from the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography.

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