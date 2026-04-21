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The group during the Golf Initiation day at Baviera SUR
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Introduction to Golf day aims to boost the sport's popularity among women and tourists in the Axarquía

Around 15 women from the Spanish and international community in the Axarquía participated in the event held on Friday 17 April at Baviera Golf in Caleta de Vélez on the eastern Costa del Sol

Jennie Rhodes

Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 16:06

Around 15 women from the Spanish and international community in the Axarquía participated in the Golf Initiation day held on Friday 17 April at Baviera Golf in Caleta de Vélez on the eastern Costa del Sol.

The initiative, sponsored by the Association for the Promotion of Tourism in the Axarquía (APTA), was organised to bring golf to a female audience in the Axarquía and showcase golf as an accessible, enjoyable activity open to everyone and to show that golf is the ideal sport to play for physical fitness and mental wellbeing

APTA manager Elisa Páez, said in a statement that the event has "generated a wave of enthusiasm that ensures the project’s continuity" and that "there is growing interest in golf tourism in the Axarquía".

Under the guidance of professionals José Cadenas and Samuel Wynne, and in the presence of Aurora del Río Garcés, managing director of Baviera Golf, the participants learnt everything from the basics of the swing in the long game to the precision of putting on the green.

APTA is working to extend this introductory model to other groups, including families, young people and international tourists seeking a complementary activity in the Axarquía.

The event was attended by members of the Costa del Sol Business Circle, the media and various groups from the Axarquía's business and social communities, who wanted to show their commitment to boosting tourism and sport in the Axarquía.

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surinenglish Introduction to Golf day aims to boost the sport's popularity among women and tourists in the Axarquía

Introduction to Golf day aims to boost the sport&#039;s popularity among women and tourists in the Axarquía