International Torre del Mar Airshow dates announced

Eugenio Cabezas 28/08/2026 a las 11:02h.

For three days, the skies above Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol will once again be taken over by aerobatic displays, military aviation, parachuting and formation flying as the International Air Show is taking place on Friday 4, Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 September.

The programme will once again combine civil, institutional and military aviation with over 33 aircraft and 18 display teams participating. The festival’s director, Pablo González, has also revealed that pilots holding licences from Spain, Portugal and the UK will take part in categories ranging from paragliders, to fighter aircraft, military transport, helicopters and firefighting.

One of the new features of this year’s event will be the presence of the Mirlo Formation, which will take part with its Pilatus PC-21 aircraft. “It’s going to be spectacular to see them in action in the skies above Torre del Mar. It’s one of the major new features we have this year,” said González. They will be joined by familiar names from the ten previous editions of the air shows, such as the Eurofighter C-16, the A400M, the ASPA Patrol, the PAPEA, the NH90 helicopter and aircraft from the Air Force’s 43rd Group.

Pilot David Ceijeiro, the Royal Aeroclub of Seville, the Aerosparx team from the UK, autogyro pilot Francisco Javier Jiménez ‘Francis’ and Yakstars, comprising Spanish and Portuguese pilots. The Guardia Civil will be present with a CN-235 aircraft, a helicopter and a parachute display, while the National Police will also take part with a helicopter.

Sunset show

On Saturday 5, the Sunset Air Show will return. It is scheduled to begin at around 8pm and continue until approximately 10.15pm, featuring five displays and around one hour and fifty minutes of flying throughout the evening.

The main day of the event will be Sunday 6 September, with 19 operational slots and around four hours of aerial activity. The initial schedule sets the displays between 11.30am and 3.30 pm, although the organisers note that the final timings will depend on operational adjustments made by the festival itself.

The Air Show will also once again extend beyond the beach and the flights. The programme includes a model aircraft display, performances and various aviation-related stalls on Paseo Larios. On Saturday morning, the traditional poster signing session with pilots and aerobatic teams will also take place, with the Mirlo Formation taking part for the first time.

The event will also require the deployment of extensive organisational and security arrangements, involving the Fire Service, Civil Protection, the Guardia Civil, the National Police, health services, the Axarquía Regional Hospital as well as various municipal departments, the Axarquía Aeroclub and the aerodrome.

“We hope it will once again be a highlight of our calendar,” concluded deputy mayor for Torre del mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, who is confident that those attending to see the aeroplanes will also make the most of their stay to discover the town’s cuisine, culture and historic centre.

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