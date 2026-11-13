White foam covering the Higuerón river in Frigiliana causes concern among walkers

An unusual sight, with huge mounds of white foam accumulating among the rocks, trees and riverside vegetation, has surprised numerous walkers exploring the river Higuerón ... as it flows through Frigiliana in recent days. The images, taken in the middle reaches of the river, in the area between Pozo Batán and the well-known Cahorros del Higuerón, show large quantities of a whitish substance covering much of the riverbed, forming a sort of blanket of snow. The situation has caused concern among hikers, some of whom have alerted the council and the Guardia Civil to the possibility of a polluting spill in this natural area of the Axarquía, which forms part of the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park.

However, as municipal sources at Frigiliana town hall explained to SUR, the origin of this foam is not linked to any polluting discharge, but rather to work being carried out on a borehole for water abstraction by one of the irrigation associations in the Axarquía town. The same sources have assured that the substance consists solely of a mixture of water and air, with no added chemicals, and have sought to reassure local residents and visitors. They have also pointed out that the work has the necessary administrative authorisations. The council acknowledged, however, that the accumulation is particularly striking due to its volume and appearance.

The situation has also prompted complaints from those who regularly visit this area, particularly due to the lack of information boards or warnings about the work and their impact on the riverbed. One of the hikers who came across the foam was Manuel García Fernández, a resident of Nerja, who told SUR about the fright he experienced while walking through the area.

“I came across the foam at dusk and found it dangerous. I nearly had an accident near the steps,” he explained.

García believes that walkers should have been warned in advance about the situation to avoid surprises and possible falls on a route that features sections with stones, uneven ground and narrow passages. "I'm glad to know it's not pollution, but I find it strange that it doesn't contain any added substances," he added.

The walkers alerted the council and the Guardia Civil; municipal sources deny that any additives were used

The river Higuerón, a tributary of the river Chíllar, which has remained closed for over three years, is one of the main natural areas for hiking in Frigiliana and winds its way through a landscape of ravines, Mediterranean vegetation and ancient features linked to traditional water management. The municipal tourist office includes the 'Ruta de los Cahorros' among its itineraries; this is a route of around 4.6 kilometres that allows visitors to explore the riverbed and features a flight of steps to negotiate a drop in level next to a waterfall. The Pozo Batán is another well-known site in this area, historically associated with the use of water for irrigation. The presence of foam has attracted particular attention as it occurs in an area frequented by walkers seeking to enjoy this natural landscape.

The recent rainfall has caused the river to return to high water levels, a development which, according to information gathered by SUR, has helped to reduce the large build-up of foam initially observed, although traces of it remain visible at various points along the riverbed. The town hall insists that the phenomenon is linked to the water abstraction work and does not pose an environmental risk, according to the information at their disposal.

However, the walkers consulted believe it is necessary to provide information about these measures via visible signage, particularly at the most challenging access points and sections of the route. The appearance of this substance has thus created an unusual sight in one of Frigiliana's best-known natural areas and has reignited the debate on information and preventive measures during work affecting areas frequented by hikers.