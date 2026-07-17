Here's where you can watch the World Cup final in the Axarquía area of Malaga province

SUR 17/07/2026 a las 12:19h.

As excitement reaches fever pitch ahead of Spain's clash with Argentina in the Word Cup final on Sunday 19 July, a number of towns and villages in Malaga province's Axarquía have announced plans to install giant screens in public places, while others are encouraging residents and visitors to watch the match in bars and restaurants to support the hospitality trade.

Rincón de la Victoria

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has announced that it will set up two giant screens: one on Plaza Al-Ándalus, where the public will be able to enjoy the match once the Ortigosa concert, scheduled as part of Rincón de la Victoria's feria, has finished. The broadcast will begin at 8.30 pm with the pre-match coverage ahead of kick-off at 9pm.

The second screen will be located in the municipal auditorium, where a concert by the band Siempre Así is scheduled for the same evening. Access to the venue will be granted exclusively with a ticket for the performance. Doors will open at 8pm to facilitate entry and from 9pm onwards, the full broadcast of the final will be shown. The concert will begin after the match.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said: “We want all the people of Rincón and our visitors to be able to experience this historic moment for Spanish sport together. It will be a great football celebration in a festive atmosphere, as it coincides with our local fair.”

Torre del Mar

The deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, has appealed to residents and visitors to watch the match at the town's numerous bars and restaurants to support local businesses.

Atencia explained that over the last few days, several people have raised the possibility of setting up a giant screen in the street so that people can watch the final together. However, he pointed out that, having considered the proposal, he believes the best option is to support Torre del Mar’s hospitality businesses.

“We believe that the best screens we can offer for watching the final in Torre del Mar are those in our terraces and bars, where we can share the match with friends while supporting our local hospitality businesses,” he said.

He also announced that, once the match is over and should Spain win the 2026 World Cup, a celebratory event will be held on the stage on the Torre del Mar seafront promenade, where the ‘Al Son del Rebalaje’ shows are held.

Vélez-Málaga

In Vélez-Málaga a giant screen will be installed in María Zambrano park, as it was for the semi-finals. The town hall said, "Following the fantastic atmosphere the giant screen created during the semi-finals, we’ll be gathering once again in María Zambrano Park to cheer on our national team together."

Torrox

The mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, is encouraging residents and visitors to enjoy the World Cup final in the town’s bars and restaurants. The mayor stressed the importance of supporting the local hospitality industry. "Everyone is invited to get together with family and friends, wear the colours of Spain and fill the terraces of Torrox and El Morche to cheer on the national team together," Medina said.

Nerja

Nerja town hall is encouraging residents and visitors to watch the match in one of the town's many bars and restaurants and suggests Plaza Tutti Fruti, Plaza Cantarero and Burriana beach, among others. The town hall has said that there are "lots of outdoor places, bars and terraces" where people will be able to watch the game. Similarly to Torre del Mar and Torrox, Nerja is keen to support the town's hospitality industry as well as La Roja.

Riogordo

A giant screen will be set up at the Recinto del Calvario in Riogordo where residents and visitors can go to watch the match. Entry will start at 8pm, one hour before the match. "Come and cheer on our national team in a unique atmosphere, alongside family, friends and football fans in your Spain shirt and let’s fill Riogordo with excitement and support for La Roja," the town hall said in a statement on social media.

Cómpeta

Cómpeta town hall has announced that it will be setting up a giant screen on Plaza Almijara, "where we can cheer on our team and enjoy a final that promises to be unforgettable", it said in a statement posted on social media. "We look forward to seeing you all there to fill the square with excitement and a great atmosphere and if you can, we’d love for you to come wearing your Spanish national team shirt or the colours of La Roja to turn the square red."

Macharaviaya

Macharaviaya's Plaza de la Iglesia will have a big screen and chairs to watch the game and the town hall is encouraging residents and visitors to "come along, cheer on the national team and experience the grand final with us" and reminds people to wear the Spanish team shirt and bring the Spain flag.

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