Heavy weekend downpour lashes Benamargosa, leaving nearly 60mm of rain in an hour

A heavy downpour hit the Benamargosa area in the Axarquía on Sunday afternoon. Although much of the province was on yellow alert due to the ... high likelihood of rain and storms, the heaviest rainfall was concentrated in the area known as Salto del Negro, where almost 60mm of rainfall were recorded in just one hour.

According to data published by the Hidrosur network of the regional ministry of agriculture, 83.5mm were recorded in this part of the Axarquía between 3pm and 5pm. This is a volume of water that the network itself classifies as level 2, equivalent to a significant danger warning (similar to an amber weather warning).

The rainfall recorded throughout the afternoon was also particularly noticeable in La Alquería and Santón Pitar, in the Los Montes de Málaga area, where 32 and 24.6mm fell, respectively; in Coín, 24mm; in Ardales, 20mm; in Alhaurín el Grande, 18mm; in Alcaucín, 20mm; and at the Viñuela reservoir, 15mm.

80mm in Comares

For its part, Comares town council has reported that “more than 80mm of rain fell in just one hour on Sunday afternoon across Comares, Los Gallegos, Los Pérez and the hamlet of Llano Almendra”.

“The area has now been cleared and traffic has returned to normal,” they stated in a message posted on their social media accounts, accompanied by several photographs showing the work being carried out to restore the rural roads.

The state meteorological agency Aemet lifted the yellow warning for rain and storms forecast for the province of Malaga later on Sunday. However, unsettled weather is set to continue over the next few days. It is estimated that showers could return from Tuesday, when there is a 95 per cent chance of rain. There may also be some rain for the rest of the week, although this is less likely.

Aemet notes that, at the start of the week, unsettled weather will persist as a result of the cold front that swept through the province on 4 October, but the risk of extreme rainfall is reduced.

Even so, locally heavy showers are expected across large parts of the Spanish mainland on Monday and spreading to the whole of the peninsula on Tuesday.