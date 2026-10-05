Low pressure and polar air could bring rain to Malaga and the Costa del Sol this week

Umbrellas may well come out this week in Malaga province although there will be still no need for warm clothes. A trough of low pressure ... bringing polar air is due to cause some instability across virtually the whole of the Iberian Peninsula, with a drop in temperatures - except in Malaga.

In the province, forecasts suggest that rain will return from Tuesday, becoming heavier on Wednesday, but temperatures will remain between 27 and 28 degrees during the day and will not drop below 15 or16 degrees at night, staying above the average for this time of year.

The first weather front of this autumn has brought rainfall to much of Spain since Sunday, according to Meteored, although the most significant change is expected from Wednesday 7 October, with the arrival of a trough of low pressure accompanied by cold air of polar origin that will cross the Iberian Peninsula.

This influx of cold air will be accompanied on Wednesday by a high-pressure system over much of central Europe, which will encourage easterly winds to blow towards the western Mediterranean and the Mediterranean regions of the Iberian Peninsula.

Meteored points out that this humid and relatively warm air at lower levels, which will coincide with the arrival of cold air at higher altitudes associated with the trough, could lead to showers and thunderstorms, particularly in those areas of the Mediterranean where the easterly flow is strongest, such as Malaga.

However, rainfall may begin as early as Tuesday, when it will start to spread almost across the whole of the Iberian Peninsula, although it will intensify as the trough approaches.

According to Meteored, the heaviest and most persistent rainfall is expected to be concentrated in the northern third of the peninsula, while showers are also forecast for other areas in the centre, south and east, although these will be more sporadic.

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