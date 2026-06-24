Head to Rincón de la Victoria for its annual traditional fishing boat race

SUR 24/06/2026 a las 16:11h.

The fifth 'Gran Premio de la Liga Provincial de Jábegas – Copa Pepe Almoguera' (grand prix of the provincial Jábegas league – Pepe Almoguera cup) is taking place in the sea off Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol on Saturday 27 June. The event will bring together more than 500 rowers from clubs along the Costa del Sol, competing in seven categories and 55 crews.

The first category will begin at 9.30am and the various events will take place throughout the day. The trophy presentation is scheduled for around 2pm in the boatyard area, next to El Tajo in Rincón de la Victoria.

The jábega is a traditional fishing boat and represents the importance of fishing on the Costa del sol. "For many years, jábega regattas have been an integral part of our summer experience. These races have always fostered healthy competition among the local fishing community and are a wonderful way to pay tribute to all those who work at sea," the councillor for sport, Antonio José Martín, said.

Jábega race poster. (SUR)

As in previous years, the race can be followed live via streaming on the traditional rowing association's YouTube channel.