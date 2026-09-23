Head to Cómpeta for the annual international foodie date with a charitable side

Jennie Rhodes 23/09/2026 a las 06:43h.

The fourth Taste of Cómpeta foodie event is taking place in the Malaga province town on Saturday 26 September. Organisers have said that "with more than 25 international food stalls, visitors can expect a mouth-watering journey around the world without leaving Cómpeta".

The charity event brings together members of Cómpeta’s international community, who donate their time, cooking skills and favourite traditional dishes. Local musicians will also take to the stage, volunteering their talents "to keep everyone’s feet tapping while their taste buds do the travelling".

“Cómpeta’s tourist and residents’ day is one of the highlights of our town,” said Maurice Jonker, councillor for residents. “People come together from all parts of the world to participate, enjoy themselves and celebrate the unique international community that makes Cómpeta so special.”

Jonker went on to say, "Taste of Cómpeta is a celebration of friendship, music, culture and the wonderfully kind-hearted spirit of our village. Most importantly, it raises money to help people and animals in need."

Some of the international dishes on offer. (SUR)

"This year’s event promises to be even more fun than previous years, although deciding what to eat first may require serious diplomatic negotiation," Jonker said.

The event is taking place on the town's Plaza España from 2pm onwards and funds raised will go to Cáritas and Toda Ayuda animal charity.

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