Enjoy a fusion of live music and stargazing in Rincón de la Victoria

22/07/2026 a las 14:11h.

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol will be holding its VeranoEstelar programme – Science, Space and Society – on Friday 31 ... July. The 'El sueño de las estrellas', (the dream of the stars) stargazing event will be held at the town's Mediterranean archaeological park with live music, astronomy outreach and heritage.

The councillor for tourism, Antonio José Martín, said: “This event offers the chance to enjoy a different kind of experience on summer evenings, where music and astronomy come together to spark an interest in science in a unique setting.”

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said: “We remain committed to a well-established initiative that brings an understanding of the universe to local residents and visitors through an engaging, accessible and high-quality activity, showcasing a site as unique as the Mediterranean archaeological park.”

Free tickets can be booked from midnight on 23 July until capacity is reached at www.turismoenrincon.es , with a maximum of two tickets per person. To make the most of the event organisers recommend wearing comfortable clothing and taking water and a chair.

For further information, visit the municipal website www.rincondelavictoria.es or contact the Rincón de la Victoria tourist information office or the Cueva del Tesoro.

The Mediterranean Archaeological Park, situated on Picasso Avenue, is a unique site on the Mediterranean coast. Covering an area of 90,000 square metres, it offers an exceptional setting for scientific outreach activities and stargazing.