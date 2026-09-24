Full programme unveiled as Vélez-Málaga prepares for Real Feria de San Miguel 2026

SUR 24/09/2026 a las 11:05h.

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has unveiled the full programme with over 100 activities spread across the town centre and the fairground ahead of the Real Feria de San Miguel (fair) which runs from Tuesday 29 September to Sunday 4 October.

The daytime fair will take place from Thursday 1 to Sunday 4 October and will feature stages in Plaza de las Carmelitas, Paseo de Andalucía, Paseo Nuevo, Plaza del Carmen, Romero Pozo, Calle Albero, Canalejas and the station forecourt. There will be live music, dance schools, rociero choirs, brass bands, local groups and DJ sets.

Among the artists announced for these venues are Zayas Cover Band, Callejón Flamenco, Sergio Pérez ‘El Cindindi’, Sherezade, Los Piratas Flamencos, Ñ-CLAN, Nahuel & Darío, Son del Puerto, Nexo, La Década, Silverio Soto, Beatriz Morón, Carlos Bravo and María Cortés, as well as dance schools, associations and groups from different parts of the municipality and the Axarquía.

The events will begin on Tuesday 29 September, the feast day of Saint Michael, with a parade by the Vélez-Málaga dance, choir and folk dance group. This year’s opening address will be given by Sergio Pérez ‘El Cindindi’, followed by a performance by Requiebros on Plaza de la Constitución. The following day will see the ‘Diana Floreada’ and the children’s and youth Miss and Mister contests, the latter forming part of the Amparo Muñoz 2026 Contest.

The main concerts will take place in the evening at the official marquee. Camela will perform on Thursday 1 October at 11.30pm; Cali and El Dandee will perform on Friday 2; Salistre on Saturday 3 and María del Monte will bring the programme to a close on Sunday 4. The Camela concert will cost five euros, while the other three performances will be free of charge.

The programme also includes a specific section for children. The Night Fair will have its own marquee for children, while Canalejas will once again host a mini children’s fair during the daytime. There will be a Disney show on Thursday, a magic show with Mago Danielo on Friday and a puppet show on Saturday.

Children’s Day will also be on Sunday 4 October with rides at half price. The fairground will have a one-and-a-half-hour ‘quiet period’ each day, between 8pm and 9.30pm, as set out in the programme.

Another of the traditional events will be the livestock fair on 2 and 3 October on the Santo Chiquito esplanade. According to the specific municipal programme, it will be open from 9am to 7pm on both days and will also feature activities linked to equestrian traditions and the horse-drawn carriage Competition. Friday 2 October is also designated this year as a local public holiday in Vélez-Málaga, according to the municipal calendar approved for 2026.

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