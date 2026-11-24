“My first dog, Pacheco, a podenco, was run over by a car.” That was the seed of an idea that changed the life of ... José Antonio Villodres from Rincón de la Victoria, who has been at the helm of Don Animal, which is based in the eastern Costa del Sol town, for the past 40 years.

The name of the business is in keeping with its mission: to meet the needs of animals, both those kept as pets and those living in the wild, who, every now and then, also become his ‘clients’.

On the day he lost Pacheco, back in the 1980s, Villodres had no idea where his beloved pet could be. After asking around extensively, a refuse collector explained to him that, having found him dead, they had taken him to the tip.

Dealing with this sort of situation back then was nothing like it is today, the animal lover points out, as the current system is clearly regulated and always prioritises animal welfare.

“I went there to rummage through the rubbish and when I found him I didn’t know what to do. I just couldn’t stop crying,” he recalls. To give the dog a dignified burial, he was eventually able to bury him on a plot of land he owned, but that young man, who worked in the pharmaceutical sector, clearly saw a huge gap in animal welfare services, which, at the same time, presented him with an opportunity to start a business in a world he loved.

In the mid-1980s ready-made dog food wasn’t even widely available. “Imports of this sort of product were just beginning and as a consumer who knew how difficult it was to get hold of them, I thought of opening a shop selling pet accessories and care products,” Villodres explains. He adds, “I realised that the aim had to be broader: to care for the animal from birth until death."

The increase in the number of requests he was handling led him to set up Don Animal. He didn’t mind the change. “I had about ten pet dogs and I loved animals so much that there was always someone giving me more; besides, I had plenty of space." So a fledgling boarding facility for pets and also for the many animals found on the streets was born.

“When I started out, there were small businesses, each offering their own service, rather than a comprehensive one. What I have done, by surrounding myself with qualified people, is to set up a group that ranges from a dog grooming salon to a boarding kennel, in a rural setting, for the collection and shelter of stray animals and opening two shops, one in La Cala del Moral and the other in Rincón de la Victoria,” Villodres explains. In addition to this, he has also managed to build relationships with the authorities and win a number of public tenders, particularly in the Axarquia. “We’re talking about some 1,200 animals rescued each year, in addition to our private services,” he estimates.

“We care for the vast majority of them free of charge, using our own resources, for example, many cats and dogs that are perfectly suited for adoption,” Villodres explains, in an appeal to those interested in welcoming a new four-legged member into their family.

Training and equipment

“The team I have built around me, from solicitors to carers, has been key to the company’s growth. I manage people who are highly qualified and experienced,” he explains. “I’ve gone from working on my own to having a staff of 25; a mixed organisation, with external staff and members of my family,” he adds. Villodres is particularly proud to have five vets on the payroll, something which, he insists, is unusual in this sector, except in the case of large specialist centres.

“After all these years, my hope is to round it all off with a veterinary hospital. We already have two clinics, but my aim is to go further,” he announces, convinced that the investment will be worth it.

“It’s a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week job. You can’t just walk away from it. There are always animals in need of supervision, both in the morning and in the afternoon; in fact, our house, where we sleep, is on the small estate where the shelter is located, because an emergency can always occur,” he says. The fact is, Villodres says, you have to be deeply committed, even if you’re passionate about animals, as he and his family are. That shared commitment, however, gives him the peace of mind that, at Don Animal, there’s a guarantee of a new generation taking over.

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