A loggerhead turtle that was found by people on a boat near Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol in September has been released back ... into the sea after being cared for by vets in Malaga and Algeciras.

The story began on 23 September, when the occupants of a pleasure boat sailing in sea near the Axarquía town, spotted a turtle that appeared to be in trouble. The animal had a heavy build-up of seaweed and other organisms attached to its shell, as well as obvious signs of weakness.

Rogelio was found on 23 September suffering from anaemia, dehydration and difficulty diving; he received veterinary treatment in Malaga and Algeciras

Initial veterinary care was provided in Malaga by the seashore team, which specialises in the protection and rehabilitation of marine species. Subsequently, staff from the Andalusian environment and water agency (AMAYA) were responsible for transporting it to the CEGMA facilities in Algeciras, one of the leading centres in the region for the care of turtles and other injured or sick marine animals. There, a recovery process began which has lasted for almost eight weeks.

Veterinary tests revealed that 'Rogelio', as they named the turtle, was suffering from moderate anaemia, dehydration, buoyancy problems and a possible mild lung condition. It also had a superficial injury to its shell. Over the following weeks, Rogelio received treatment that included rehydration, warm water baths and regular dressings to aid its recovery, as well as veterinary monitoring of his progress.

Specialists

The care proved successful and the animal was eventually healthy enough to be released back into the wild and Rogelio was released at Cala del Cañuelo, situated within the Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs nature reserve on Friday 20 November. The release was attended by Nerja's councillor for the environment, Javier Rodríguez and the councillor for beaches, María del Carmen López who accompanied the staff responsible for returning the animal to the Mediterranean.

In a statement, both local councillors emphasised the importance of collaboration between members of the public, public authorities and specialist professionals in rescuing animals in distress. "The release of Rogelio at Cala del Cañuelo highlights the importance of public involvement and specialist services in the protection and recovery of endangered marine wildlife," the councillors stated in a press release. They also highlighted "the environmental value of the Nerja and Maro coastline", home to one of the most notable protected natural areas on the eastern coast of Malaga".

The councillors praised the assistance provided by the sailors and the veterinary care given to Rogelio and highlighted the environmental value of the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs

The Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs stretch between Nerja in Malaga province and Almuñécar in Granada province, with a protected coastal strip of approximately one mile. Its seabed is home to numerous species of fish, invertebrates and marine plant communities, as well as small Posidonia meadows. It is an area of particular ecological interest, providing a habitat frequented by various marine species. The loggerhead turtle, found in the Mediterranean and classified as a threatened species, can travel great distances over the course of its life.

A picture of the tortoise 'Rogelio' before it was released in Nerja. (SUR)

The release of Rogelio forms part of the sea turtle rehabilitation programme being carried out by the Andalusian regional government, which reported in August that, during the first few months of 2026, 35 individuals of this species had been returned to the sea, having been treated for various reasons, ranging from injuries and mobility problems to accidental capture.

Those in charge of these programmes stress the importance of alerting the emergency services when a turtle in distress is spotted, as the sailors who found Rogelio did. Thanks to their intervention, almost two months later, the animal is once again swimming freely off the coast of Nerja.