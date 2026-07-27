Frigiliana unveils the programme for its Three Cultures Festival: four days of music, history and community spirit

Frigiliana town hall in the Axarquía are of Malaga province has unveiled the poster and plans for this year's Festival de las Tres Culturas ( ... three cultures festivals), which will take place from 27 to 30 August.

The poster was designed by Pablo Ortiz Bueno, a local resident and it blends this sense of local heritage with references to the Christian, Jewish and Muslim cultures linked to the history of Frigiliana. It features motifs inspired by Al-Andalus tiles, earthy colours, a reference to the Christian cross and a typeface reminiscent of Arabic calligraphy.

The Three Cultures logo is also discreetly incorporated into the poster. The design aims to encapsulate, in a single image, the identity of a festival created to commemorate the town's multicultural past and to convey a message of unity and tolerance to the present day.

This year's poster. (Ayuntamiento Frigiliana)

The full programme has not yet been announced, although the town hall has revealed that it will include shows, cultural activities, parades, exhibitions and events aimed at audiences of all ages. The craft market will return with a selection of traditionally inspired products.

The music line-up already features confirmed performances by Festicultores, Los Aslándticos, Shabu, Aborígena, La Vinilo and Los 4 Fantásticos. The line-up is still awaiting the announcement of the headliner for this nineteenth edition of the festival. This year’s tapas route will feature 16 venues, five more than last year.

Over the course of four days, there will be music, food, crafts and parades, with 16 venues taking part in the tapas route

In 2025, the 3 Cultures Festival attracted over 40,000 visitors and featured a craft market, workshops, talks, theatre, parades and performances in various venues across the town.

Recognised as a festival of tourist importance for the province, the event has established itself as one of the main summer attractions in the inland area of the Axarquía during the last few days of August. Over four days, Frigiliana will once again use its urban heritage and its Al-Andalus past as a backdrop to promote dialogue between cultures and attract thousands of visitors at the end of next month.

Torrox is hosting three evenings of folk performances featuring groups from Peru, Cáceres and the Axarquía Between 31 July and 3 August, Torrox will host three events dedicated to folklore and popular traditions. The programme will begin on Friday 31 July at 10.00 pm with the 1st Regional Folklore Festival in Plaza Picasso in the town centre. The event will feature local choirs and dance groups including Fandangos de Huit Cultural association from El Morche and the Torre del Mar choirs and dancers. The event will serve as a tribute to the origins of the international festival and as a showcase for the traditional culture of the Axarquía. The 45th International Choir and Dance Festival will take place on 1 and 3 August, also at 10.00 pm, in Plaza Almedina and Avenida del Faro in Torrox Costa. Performers will include Las Nogaleas, from Aldeanueva de la Vera; the Peruvian company Señor Perú-Herencia Viva; and the host group from Torrox. The Torrox Choir and Dance Group are preparing new performances for the traditional floral and musical offering to the La Virgen de las Nieves, the patron saint of Torrox and Saint Roch for 5 August.

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